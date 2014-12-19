Monte Paschi shares fall on capital worries

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday, underperfoming a flat Milan stock market, as capital-raising woes continued to weigh on the troubled Italian lender.

“The stock is still digesting reports yesterday it can’t get away the sale of its consumer credit unit,” a Milan trader said.

Monte Paschi needs to plug a hole in its capital base following the results of a euro zone health check of European banks.

It is planning a cash call of up to 2.5 billion euros which could be in March or May next year.

“The shares continue to underperform the sector in view of the new significant and dilutive capital increase,” local broker ICBPI said in a note.

At 0830 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 2.2 percent at 0.5085 while the European banking index was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)