FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi shares fall on capital worries
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi shares fall on capital worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday, underperfoming a flat Milan stock market, as capital-raising woes continued to weigh on the troubled Italian lender.

“The stock is still digesting reports yesterday it can’t get away the sale of its consumer credit unit,” a Milan trader said.

Monte Paschi needs to plug a hole in its capital base following the results of a euro zone health check of European banks.

It is planning a cash call of up to 2.5 billion euros which could be in March or May next year.

“The shares continue to underperform the sector in view of the new significant and dilutive capital increase,” local broker ICBPI said in a note.

At 0830 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 2.2 percent at 0.5085 while the European banking index was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.