Monte Paschi shares halted after 5 pct fall as board meeting looms

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were halted from trade on Tuesday after a fall of more than 5 percent following a report the board meeting scheduled for Wednesday could discuss a planned capital increase.

“The market seems to be waking up to the fact another capital hike is on its way,” a trader said.

According to Il Messaggero, the board of troubled Monte Paschi will discuss on Wednesday the 3-billion-euro ($3.35 billion) share issue which could offer a discount similar to the one in its 2014 5-billion-euro cash call.

On Feb. 26 Monte Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola said he expected the bank to carry out the rights issue by the end of May and June.