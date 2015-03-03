FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi shares halted after 5 pct fall as board meeting looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were halted from trade on Tuesday after a fall of more than 5 percent following a report the board meeting scheduled for Wednesday could discuss a planned capital increase.

“The market seems to be waking up to the fact another capital hike is on its way,” a trader said.

According to Il Messaggero, the board of troubled Monte Paschi will discuss on Wednesday the 3-billion-euro ($3.35 billion) share issue which could offer a discount similar to the one in its 2014 5-billion-euro cash call.

On Feb. 26 Monte Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola said he expected the bank to carry out the rights issue by the end of May and June.

$1 = 0.8956 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
