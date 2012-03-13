Credit Suisse unblocks Monte Paschi shares-source

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has agreed to unblock shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena it held as collateral for loans made to the lender’s top shareholder, paving the way for the sale of a stake of up to 15.5 percent, a source close to the matter said.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation is selling the stake to repay its large debts. Its other creditors had already given their go-ahead for the sale by unblocking their portion of shares.

The bank’s shares erased losses to rise 0.9 percent at 0.3845 euros by 1517 GMT. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)