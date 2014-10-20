FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi says has no evidence of capital gap reported by press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Monday press reports about a capital shortfall stemming from a pan-European health check of lenders could not be corroborated.

The bank issued a statement after a report in Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday said the bank may have to plug a capital deficit of between 0.5 billion and 1.7 billion euros.

“Monte dei Paschi di Siena confirms that the shortfall amounts...reported by the press find no corroboration in the partial and in any case preliminary documents that the bank has so far received (about the European health check),” it said.

It added it would issue a statement on the results of the exercise only once the final outcome was made public on Oct. 26.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
