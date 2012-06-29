FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy could build stake in Monte Paschi - decree
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 4:02 PM / in 5 years

Italy could build stake in Monte Paschi - decree

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy could gradually build a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the country’s third-biggest lender was unable to make interest payments on state loans, according to the text of a government decree authorising the aid.

The decree, published on Thursday, said that if Monte dei Paschi cannot pay interest to the Treasury in cash, it will have to pay new shares whose value will be based on the bank’s net assets.

That would translate into Italy taking a stake of around 3 percent in the bank every time Monte dei Paschi cannot pay the interest, a financial source said on Friday.

Monte dei Paschi, the world’s oldest bank, was forced earlier this week to resort to state aid for the second time in three years to fill a capital shortfall and meet tougher requirements set by European regulators.

It now expects to sell special bonds for 3.4 billion euros to the Treasury - 1.9 billion replacing existing bonds issued in 2009 and 1.5 billion to cover the capital gap.

The coupon on those bonds has yet to be decided and will be known by the end of July. Analysts estimate it will be 9-10 percent, meaning Monte dei Paschi would owe the Treasury 306-340 million euros in annual interest payments. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.