Consob not aware of stake building above 2 pct in MPS-source
August 24, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Consob not aware of stake building above 2 pct in MPS-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob is not aware of any new investors having built a stake above 2 percent in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, whose shares have risen sharply in heavy volumes over the past week, a source close to Consob told Reuters on Friday.

In Italy, investors must notify Consob if they build a stake above 2 percent in a company, but they are under no obligation to disclose smaller stakes.

Shares in MPS, Italy’s third biggest lender, have risen more than 30 percent since last Friday in unusually high volumes, prompting speculation that a mystery buyer may be discreetly building up a stake.

The source said Consob would continue to monitor the stock’s fluctuations. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)

