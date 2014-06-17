FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Monte Paschi shareholders lend stakes until July 3-Consob
#Financials
June 17, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Three Monte Paschi shareholders lend stakes until July 3-Consob

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Two Latin American investors and the Monte dei Paschi foundation have lent almost all their respective stakes in the Tuscan bank to third parties until July 3, according to a filing published by Italian market regulator Consob on Tuesday.

Monte dei Paschi is in the second week of a highly dilutive 5-billion euro rights issue with a drastic shortage of new shares disrupting trading.

The three shareholders have a combined holding in the bank of 9 percent. Consob did not say who borrowed the shares. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

