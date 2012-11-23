FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Italy to present new proposal on Monte Paschi state aid-EU source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury is expected to present a new proposal soon on a state aid scheme for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an EU Commission source involved in the negotiaitons with Rome said on Friday.

The source said that any new shares the bank will issue to the treasury if it cannot pay interest on government loans would have to be valued at market prices and the EU was not prepared to compromise on this.

“There is no intermediate solution on the valuation method,” the source said.

The source indicated that other financial instruments “that do not create problems” could be used, refusing to elaborate on what these instruments could be.

The source said it expected an agreement between the EU Commission and the Treasury in the next few weeks, but denied that a meeting was already scheduled for Monday. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

