FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi completes repayment of state aid
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi completes repayment of state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had completed the repayment of the state aid it first received in 2013 by redeeming a final 1.071 billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds.

In a statement the lender said it had paid about 1.116 billion euros to redeem the bonds.

The reimbursement of the bonds, which have helped keep the troubled lender afloat, follows a 3 billion euro share issue at the bank.

The aid, provided in 2013 in the form of so-called “Monti Bonds”, named after former Prime Minister Mario Monti, was due to be repaid in three tranches between 2015-2017.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.