UPDATE 1-Monte Paschi pays off last part of state aid

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had completed the repayment of state aid granted in 2013 to help keep it afloat by redeeming a final 1.071 billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds.

Payment of the tranche, which cost the lender 1.116 billion euros ($1.3 billion), followed the successful completion of a 3 billion euro rights issue, it said.

Italy’s third-largest lender by number of branches was rescued through more than 4 billion euros of state aid in the form of special loans after being hit by the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal.

The aid, provided in the form of so-called “Monti Bonds”, named after former Prime Minister Mario Monti, was due to be repaid in three tranches between 2015-2017.

“Monte Paschi has fully repaid the state aid received in 2013 well in advance of the deadline of 2017,” it said in a statement.

The Italian treasury is however slated to get a stake of around 4 percent in the lender from July since the coupon on the state loans for 2014 will be paid in shares.

Italy’s oldest bank, which has lost more than 14 billion euros since 2011, emerged as the weakest lender in a Europe-wide review of banks last year.

It has been selling assets, closing branches and cutting jobs to strengthen its balance sheet and is ready to take part in a consolidation of Italy’s banking sector.

It has appointed advisors to help it identify a partner.

Monte Paschi chairman Alessandro Profumo has previously said he would step down once the 3 billion euro rights issue was completed.