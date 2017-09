MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investment firm AQR Capital Management built a short position on Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena equivalent to a stake of 0.68 percent as of Feb. 2, a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob showed on Wednesday.

On the same date, Marshall Wace increased its short position on the bank to 0.6 percent from 0.57 percent previously, Consob said.