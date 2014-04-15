Monte Paschi stocks fail to open on expectations of bigger cap hike

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third-largest bank by assets, failed to open on Tuesday after reports the management is considering increasing the size of a planned capital increase to up to 5 billion euros ($6.91 billion).

The bank, which is currently planning a 3 billion euro capital increase, said in a statement issued on Tuesday it was considering how much capital it needed to raise to repay 4.1 billion euros of state aid already this year. ($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)