Monte Paschi shares indicated higher as rights issue starts

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Shares in bailed-out Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena failed to open but were indicated higher on Monday, as its 5-billion euro share sale started.

The stock was indicated at 1.8480 euros compared to a closing level of 1.54 euros on Friday adjusted for the share sale. The highly dilutive cash call has been priced at a 35.5 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP), a steep discount implicating a TERP of 1.55 euros.

Monte dei Paschi’s rights also failed to open, and were indicated lower at 21.76 euros against an adjusted close of 23.1 euros on Friday. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)