Monte Paschi shareholder says stress test outcome for bank "uncertain"
September 30, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi shareholder says stress test outcome for bank "uncertain"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The foundation that is a shareholder in Italy’s No. 3 lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena , said on Tuesday there was uncertainty over whether an ongoing health check of European banks would result in further capital requirements for the Siena-based bank.

Monte dei Paschi carried out a 5-billion euro capital increase earlier this year to boost its chances of passing a Europe-wide stress test of lenders but has not ruled out needing further capital once the results of the tests are made public next month.

“There still is uncertainty over the impact of the imminent tests...and possible further capital requirements that may result” from the tests, the foundation said in a planning document posted on its website.

1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

