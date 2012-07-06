Monte Paschi gets 1 bln euro take-up of bond swap

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday holders of subordinated debt worth around 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion)had taken up a swap offer, in a deal aimed at boosting the Italian bank’s core capital.

MPS, the world’s oldest bank, last month had to turn to the Italian government for help to try to fill a capital shortfall mainly due to its exposure to Italian government bonds.

The bank’s bond swap, designed to boost its financial strength, offers bondholders a chance to exchange up to 1.25 billion euros in subordinated debt into new senior notes due in 2015.

MPS said bondholders had agreed to swap 844.43 million euros and 140.35 million pounds worth of notes, for a total of around 1 billion euros, according to provisional results of the offer.

The bank said it would give the final outcome of the operation as soon as possible after pricing the swap offer at around 1300 GMT.

Several Italian banks have used buybacks of hybrid or subordinated debt as part of efforts to shore up their capital base as the price at which the bonds are repurchased allows the lender to book a capital gain.

UBS acted as sole structurer for the MPS deal and as joint dealer manager together with Goldman Sachs and MPS Capital Services. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)