Monte Paschi says settles tax dispute over Chianti trade
December 23, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi says settles tax dispute over Chianti trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s third largest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had settled a tax dispute over a trade known as Chianti Classico in a deal that has a “substantially neutral” economic impact.

Monte Paschi said it would pay around 126 million euros ($153 million) but because of capital allowances stemming from the settlement scheme with Italy’s tax agency, the impact on results and CET 1 capital adequacy ratio would be neutral.

In a statement, Monte Paschi said it decided to settle the dispute to avoid a possible lengthy and uncertain legal fight but remained convinced it had acted correctly.

A year ago, Monte dei Paschi said it bought back securities for 70 million euros to help restructure the Chianti Classico trade, a securitization of part of its property portfolio, as it cleaned up its accounts before a cash call. ($1 = 0.8216 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

