Search of MPS offices linked to Antonveneta buy
May 9, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Search of MPS offices linked to Antonveneta buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors on Wednesday ordered searches at the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its top shareholder in a probe over alleged market manipulation linked to Monte Paschi’s 2007 purchase of smaller peer Antonveneta.

Prosecutors in Siena, where Monte dei Paschi is based, said in a statement the offices of several Italian and foreign financial institutions based in Italy were also being searched by financial police as well as private homes, without elaborating.

They said the searches were part of an investigation into possible market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators with regard to raising the funds to buy Antonveneta.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

