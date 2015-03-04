FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi says Treasury to keep 4 pct stake in bank for 6 months
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi says Treasury to keep 4 pct stake in bank for 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday that at current share price levels the country’s Treasury would get a stake of around 4 percent in the bank when it receives new shares as payment for a coupon on state loans.

In a statement, the lender said that the Treasury was ready to commit itself to not sell its shares in the bank for 180 days starting from July 1 to “reduce for a reasonable amount of time the potential negative consequences on the share price linked to the possible effect of an excessive supply on the market”.

The bank, which is due to launch a capital increase of up to 3 billion euros ($3.32 billion) to plug a shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of lenders, said it had called a shareholder meeting for April 14-16 to approve the operation.

It also said it was carrying out a reverse stock split giving its shareholders one new share for every 20 shares held.

$1 = 0.9035 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.