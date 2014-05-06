FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court rules Antonveneta trial be moved to Milan from Siena
May 6, 2014

Court rules Antonveneta trial be moved to Milan from Siena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, May 6 (Reuters) - A trial for market manipulation and regulatory obstruction against the former managers of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the purchase of Antonveneta will be moved to Milan from Siena, a judge in the Siena court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision announced during a public hearing to move the trial follows a request by some members of the defence team.

The trial involves both a former chief executive and chairman of Monte dei Paschi, which purchased Antonveneta for more than 10 billion euros in 2007. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Steve Scherer)

