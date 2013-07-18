FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2013

Monte Paschi shareholders agree to lift ownership restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, July 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Italy’s Monte dei Paschi agreed to lift ownership restrictions on Thursday in a bid to lure new investors and pay back state aid, potentially opening the way to a takeover of the world’s oldest bank.

An extraordinary shareholder meeting held in the bank’s home town of Siena voted in favour of scrapping bylaws that said only Monte dei Paschi’s top investor - a charitable foundation with links to local politicians - could hold more than 4 percent of the lender. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

