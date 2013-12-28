FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shareholders delay cap hike to mid-2014
December 28, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi shareholders delay cap hike to mid-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena was forced to delay a vital 3 billion euro ($4 billion) capital increase until at least May after shareholders rejected on Saturday a management plan to launch it in January.

An extraordinary shareholder meeting voted in favour of a proposal by the bank’s top investor to postpone the rights issue, which the bank needs to complete to pay back state aid and avert nationalisation. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

