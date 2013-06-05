FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi could propose scrapping 4 pct voting cap - sources
June 5, 2013

Monte Paschi could propose scrapping 4 pct voting cap - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 5 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena may call a meeting of the bank’s shareholders’ to propose to eliminate the current 4 percent cap on voting rights, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The lifting of the voting rights has been requested by Monte Paschi’s management to make the bank more attractive to new shareholders.

Monte Paschi’s board may call the shareholders’ meeting when it next gathers on June 11, the sources said.

The bank needs to present a restructuring plan to the European Commission by June 17 in order to obtain its approval for state loans of around 4 billion euros. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones)

