Moody's may cut Montgomery, Alabama's Aa2 ratings
July 31, 2013 / 9:58 PM / in 4 years

Moody's may cut Montgomery, Alabama's Aa2 ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday put Montgomery, Alabama’s Aa2 issuer and limited tax general obligation ratings on review for possible downgrade.

Montgomery’s deteriorated liquidity and a reliance on a bank line of credit to fund operations added to a continuing financial imbalance and were factors that Moody’s used to justify the change in the credit outlook, which affects $250 million.

Moody’s also cited the deficit in the city’s medical insurance fund and “the city’s recent failures to achieve projections established in previous budget plans.”

