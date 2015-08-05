FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National mortgage registry wins fight over Penn. land record fees
#Westlaw News
August 5, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

National mortgage registry wins fight over Penn. land record fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A mortgage registry run by the nations’ banks did not violate Pennsylvania law by failing to record transfers of mortgage debt in local land offices, a federal appeals court ruled, handing a defeat to counties suing over millions of dollars in lost fees.

In a decision on Monday, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the counties’ argument that Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, unlawfully bypassed public land offices when it used its own system to track the owners of mortgage debt. MERS was represented by lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JLDdjz

