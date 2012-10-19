FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Monti sees flexibility on bank recapitalisation
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Italy PM Monti sees flexibility on bank recapitalisation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday that the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund will be able to directly recapitalise banks as long as the country that seeks aid is under the umbrella of a pan-European regulator.

At the end of a European Union summit, Monti said that direct cash injections from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will be possible “sometime in 2013” when the process to centralise bank oversight is complete.

He suggested that countries could seek recapitalisation before all countries had made the necessary legislative changes.

“It is not necessary in my view that the supervisory mechanism that will oversee all European banks be fully operative - as long as some of them are already being monitored - for some to seek direct recapitalisation without asking additional approval from member states,” Monti told reporters.

Monti also said that concern about Italy’s massive debt had been eased by the decrease in yields and the renewed popularity of Italian bonds, or BTPs. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio. Writing by Steve Scherer.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
