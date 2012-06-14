Monti, Hollande, agree more steps needed to shield euro

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Italy and France agree that more steps need to be taken to shield the euro from the turbulence of the financial markets.

After meeting new French President Francois Hollande in Rome, Monti said the two countries agreed to act together for greater European integration and growth.

“We agreed that the progressive improvements made to euro zone governance are not enough to shield the euro from market turbulence,” Monti told reporters.

Monti said the two leaders agreed that rigour was not enough to overcome the current crisis and that growth was also needed.

Three days ahead of Greece’s elections, Monti said he wanted the country to remain in the euro zone.

“I wish to reaffirm my desire that Greece remain in euro and respect its commitments,” he said.