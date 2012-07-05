FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Monti urges parlt to quickly okay fiscal compact, ESM
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti urges parlt to quickly okay fiscal compact, ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 5 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday urged parliament to approve quickly approve the European Union’s fiscal compact and the permanent bailout fund known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) before the end of this month .

Speaking to the Chamber of Deputies, Monti said lawmakers should “proceed rapidly to ratify the fiscal compact” and the ESM “by the end of the month.”

Monti also said he was not worried about possible backtracking by euro zone countries after the agreement made at last week’s EU summit that would allow the EU’s bailout funds to stabilise financial markets. Italy is seen as a primary potential beneficiary of the scheme, which still needs to be finalised.

“We can be serene, even though we must keep our eyes open. The conclusions of the EU summit do not change after one day, or three days later,” he said.

Finland and the Netherlands earlier this week expressed doubts about the plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.