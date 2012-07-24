Moody's affirms 'A1' rating on California GO bonds

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service affirmed its A1 rating on California’s general obligation bonds on Tuesday despite further financial challenges for the most populous U.S. state due to a weak economic recovery.

California’s “long-term economic prospects are good, and long-term liabilities (debt, unfunded pension liabilities, and repayment of other obligations captured in negative audited balances) are moderate compared to many other states,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“The outlook on the State of California is stable at this time, based on the expectation that the state will deal with any further challenges to its budgetary balance and liquidity without another major cash crisis,” Moody’s added.