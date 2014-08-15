FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts S.African Capitec Bank financial strength rating to D
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's cuts S.African Capitec Bank financial strength rating to D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s cut the financial strength rating of South Africa’s Capitec Bank by one notch to D on Friday, citing concerns about its exposure to risky consumer lending.

Moody’s said in a statement it had cut Capitec’s financial strength rating to D from D+, adding that all of the bank’s ratings would be put on review for further downgrades.

Concerns about consumer lending in Africa’s most developed economy have increased since the central bank launched a $1.6 billion rescue of African Bank Investments last week. (Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.