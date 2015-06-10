FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's sees greater corporate distress in China, but policy to offset
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 10, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's sees greater corporate distress in China, but policy to offset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s warned on Wednesday that financial distress will rise among Chinese companies amid a slowing economy and a government reform agenda which is intended to allow markets to play a decisive role.

But policy easing and government support would prevent corporate distress from rising so much it could cause systemic risk to onshore and offshore markets, it said.

The agency also underscored the worsening covenant quality of property high yield bonds, although these agreements offered more protection than those in other regions.

Property companies were increasingly entering into joint ventures, but “these larger carve-outs are weakening bondholder protections”, said Jake Avayou, a Moody’s vice president and senior covenant officer.

Reporting by Umesh Desai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.