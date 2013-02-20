FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says China avoids hard landing, needs reforms
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

Moody's says China avoids hard landing, needs reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said China’s economy had dodged a hard landing and was recovering well, though future growth would depend on making more progress on structural reform.

In a report on the world’s second largest economy, Moody’s said recent data pointed to a rebound in economic activity and suggested growth should climb to the upper half of the 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent range it previously forecast.

“The Mainland’s new leadership looks committed to financial-sector, fiscal and structural reforms, and the orderly transition to the country’s fifth generation of political leaders has reduced uncertainty for investors,” the ratings agency said.

Yet it also warned that unchecked non-bank credit growth could endanger the soundness of the banking system and in turn the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.