FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's upgrades Central Falls GO bonds to 'Ba2' from 'Ba3'
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's upgrades Central Falls GO bonds to 'Ba2' from 'Ba3'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its rating on general obligation bonds series 2007 of Rhode Island’s City of Central Falls to ‘Ba2’ from ‘Ba3’, citing “favorable operating results” since its emergence from bankruptcy in 2012.

Moody’s retained its stable outlook on the city.

The city's operating results have "generally been better than the projections in the bankruptcy financial turnaround plan," Moody's said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1FBT14H) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.