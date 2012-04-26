Moody's reports higher profits

* Net income $173.5 million vs $155.5 million year earlier

* Q1 EPS 76 cents vs 67 cents year earlier

April 26 (Reuters) - Bond-rater Moody’s Corp said net income rose nearly 12 percent in the first quarter as corporations sold more debt.

Net income was $173.5 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $ 155.5 m illion, or 6 7 c ents a share, a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Bond sales by U.S. corporations in the first quarter increased nearly 10 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.