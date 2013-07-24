FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's profit rises 31 pct on higher debt issues
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 11:40 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Moody's profit rises 31 pct on higher debt issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Second-quarter EPS $1.00/shr vs est $0.91

* Total revenue increases 18 pct

* Corporate finance revenue up 37 pct

* Co hikes annual dividend by 25 pct to $1.00/shr

July 24 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s Corp posted a higher-than-expected 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as companies issued more bonds.

Total revenue increased 18 percent to $756.0 million in the second quarter, while total expenses rose about 12 percent to $405.2 million.

Net income attributable to Moody’s rose to $225.5 million, or $1.00 per share, from $172.5 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share on a revenue of $722.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Moody’s raised its annual dividend by 25 percent to $1.00 per share and said it will buy back $1 billion shares in 2013.

Revenue at Moody’s analytics division, which sells financial research, data and software for assessing risk, increased 10 percent to $218.7 million, while revenue at its corporate finance division rose 37 percent to $262.9 million.

Companies that issue bonds pay Moody’s to rate their debt to help investors determine the likelihood of default.

The company reiterated its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $3.49 to $3.59 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.57 per share.

Moody’s shares, which have risen about 24 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $62.31 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.