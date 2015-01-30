FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French toll freeze "credit negative" for motorway operators - Moody's
January 30, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

French toll freeze "credit negative" for motorway operators - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The French government’s decision to postpone a motorway toll increase due on Feb. 1 and ongoing talks about the future of the concessions is “credit negative” for motorway operators, Moody’s rating agency said.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said this week the rise would be postponed to give politicians time to evaluate discussions between the state and the motorway operators, whose owners include Australia’s Macquarie, France’s Vinci and Eiffage, and Spain’s Abertis.

“The recent developments are credit negative for the motorway operators, as they set a precedent in respect of political interference in the French concession and tariff framework,” Moody’s said in a report.

The rated French toll road operators affected are Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Sanef - both rated Baa1 stable - and Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, rated Baa2 stable, Moody’s said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
