UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Fresno to A3, mentions budget deficit

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investor Service said on Monday it cut the long-term rating for Fresno, California, to A3 from A2, because of the city’s exceedingly weak financial position.

Fresno, with a population of nearly 500,000, is one of the state’s largest cites. The Wall Street rating agency also downgraded Fresno’s pension obligation bonds to Baa1 from A3 and lease revenue bonds to Baa2 from Baa1.

Moody’s added that it may downgrade the city’s rating further.

“The downgrade reflects the city’s exceedingly weak financial position and uncertainties imbedded in the city’s adopted budget, most notably $12 million of budget gap closing solutions,” Moody’s said in a statement.

These budget closing solutions rely on labor concessions, which have proven to be difficult to achieve and will likely lead to internal deficit borrowing, said Moody’s in its statement.

The move affects around $462 million of debt and Moody’s added that it may downgrade the city’s rating further.

“The negative outlook reflects the city’s narrow financial position and limited prospect for improvement in the near-term, amid the ongoing risk for added financial pressure from a weak local economy,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency also added that “like all California cities, Fresno’s ability to raise revenues is highly constrained; its primary budget balancing option is cost reduction.”