Moody's launches service to assess green bonds

* Service aims to standardise green bond issuance

* Methodology to score green bonds according to five criteria

* Moody’s projects rapid growth in market for green bonds

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service launched a service to assess so-called green bonds, a nascent and rapidly growing category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.

The Green Bond Assessment, which is separate from a credit rating, will evaluate the environmental credentials of issuers according to five main criteria, helping to standardise and improve the transparency of the emerging class of bonds, Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.

Under the methodology devised by the company, green bonds will be awarded a grade from GB1 (excellent) to GB5 (poor) based on organisation, use of proceeds, disclosure of the use of proceeds, management of proceeds, and ongoing reporting and disclosure on the environmental projects being financed.

The rating will be refreshed annually based on a “use of proceeds” report from the issuer, Moody’s said.

The global green bond market is still tiny -- Moody’s estimates issuance exceeding $50 billion this year, a 10 percent increase on 2015. But growth has been strong, with the volume of new bonds increasing 233 percent in 2014 and 255 percent in 2013.

The market is expected to expand rapidly, especially in China, as global climate change agreements and concerns over the environment boost spending on green projects.

However, the market lacks commonly agreed standards or criteria for evaluating what a green bond is and for ensuring that proceeds from issuances are invested in the environmental projects claimed in the prospectus.

Moody’s said its new assessment service and the methodology underlying it offer a consistent, standardized and transparent framework for evaluating projects and how issuers manage and report on the bonds. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Nerys Avery)