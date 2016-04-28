FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's says it will appeal HK tribunal decision on "red flags" report
April 28, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Moody's says it will appeal HK tribunal decision on "red flags" report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investor Services said on Thursday it was appealing a tribunal decision that upheld a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) disciplinary action against the company for a report it published on Chinese companies.

A spokesman for Moody’s said the company had served notice of appeal with the Hong Kong Court of Appeal this week.

The appeal will attempt to overturn a ruling by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, handed down last month, upholding the SFC’s claim that Moody’s breached the Code of Conduct when it published a report that identified accounting and governance risks at Chinese companies. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)

