FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China "red flags" report had errors, but nothing major, Moody's tells HK tribunal
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

China "red flags" report had errors, but nothing major, Moody's tells HK tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s Corp told a Hong Kong tribunal on Friday a report on Chinese companies had some errors, but it stood by the material outcome of the study, which raised concerns about corporate governance at 49 Chinese companies.

Moody’s said the errors, however, were not serious enough to warrant a HK$6 million ($774,213) fine by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), which said the mistakes were a due serious breach of the due diligence standards.

That fine was part of a larger $3 million penalty the regulator imposed on Moody‘s. The ratings agency is appealing the ruling.

$1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.