FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's report "shoddy" and "unprofessional", Hong Kong regulator says
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's report "shoddy" and "unprofessional", Hong Kong regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator on Friday told a city tribunal that a report by ratings agency Moody’s Corp, which raised concerns about corporate governance at 49 Chinese companies, was “shoddy” and “unprofessional”.

Citing internal Moody’s emails, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said articles such as a 2011 New York Times report on the “audacity of Chinese frauds” and a report by research firm Muddy Waters had prompted Moody’s to “scrub” the list of Chinese companies it covered.

“The work was shoddy, unprofessional and done in the manner that really doesn’t befit a reputable rating agency that is being regulated,” SFC counsel Ben Yu said. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.