November 6, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's raises outlook on Hungary's Ba1 rating to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service raised the outlook on Hungary’s Ba1 rating to “positive” from “stable”, bringing the country within a whisker of regaining the investment-grade status it lost four years ago.

Moody‘s, which affirmed Hungary’s Ba1 rating, said on Friday that it believed the downward trend in the government debt stock was likely to be sustained in the coming years.

The ratings agency expects Hungary’s government debt to fall to 74.3 percent of gross domestic product this year and further to below 73 percent in 2016 from a peak of 81 percent in 2011.

"...the resilience of the Hungarian economy has been materially strengthened through the completion of the foreign-currency loan conversion program earlier this year," Moody's said in a statement. (bit.ly/1iIkCdf)

“Households’ foreign-currency debt has been almost completely transformed into domestic liabilities, which in turn should provide support for private consumption.”

Moody’s had raised its rating outlook on the European country to “stable” from “negative” in November 2014, saying the economy was showing signs of stabilization after years of extremely low growth.

Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s also have sub-investment ratings on Hungary.

Fitch became the first to lift Hungary’s outlook to “positive” in May, citing an improvement in the country’s external financing trends.

The country fell into “junk” territory in late 2011 as markets fretted about Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unorthodox fiscal policies, some of which have since served as templates for nearby countries such as Poland and Croatia. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
