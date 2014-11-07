FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's raises rating outlook on Hungary's govt bonds to stable
November 7, 2014

Moody's raises rating outlook on Hungary's govt bonds to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s raised its rating outlook on Hungary’s Ba1 government bonds to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

Moody's said Hungary's economy was showing signs of stabilization after seven years of extremely low growth. (bit.ly/1xqJZlP)

The agency affirmed Hungary’s Ba1 rating.

Moody’s expects Hungary’s economic growth will average around 2.2 percent and will be more broad based, helping offset headwinds from slowdown in the EU and Russia. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

