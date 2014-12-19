FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says British flood scheme plans credit-positive for insurers
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's says British flood scheme plans credit-positive for insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said on Friday that plans for a British “Flood Re” scheme were credit-positive for insurance companies such as Aviva, RSA and Direct Line.

The government-led scheme to help insurers with the cost of flood damage is due to launch in July 2015, and further details were agreed this week with the Association of British Insurers.

“This scheme will ensure that flood insurance remains available to policyholders in flood-exposed regions of the UK whilst limiting insurers’ exposure to large-scale flood losses,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“As such, the implementation of Flood Re is credit-positive for the UK property and casualty industry.”

A series of violent storms and widespread flooding in Britain early this year cost insurers more than 1 billion pounds. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.