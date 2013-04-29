FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Moody's to monitor Italy government's ability to pursue reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s will monitor the ability of the newly formed Italian government to overhaul the economy, a senior Moody’s official told an Italian newspaper on Monday.

“We will have to verify the commitment of the new government and its ability to resolutely pursue the huge structural reforms the country needs to improve its creditworthiness,” Dietmar Hornung, senior credit officer at Moody‘s, told La Repubblica.

“For now the situation remains difficult,” Hornung said.

The ratings agency said on Friday it had kept Italy’s sovereign debt rating at Baa2 thanks to the country’s reasonably low current cost of funding and its primary surplus.

But Moody’s maintained its negative outlook for Italian sovereign debt because of prolonged economic crisis.

