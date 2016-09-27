Moody's sees short term pressure on Latin America ratings

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Latin American economies are likely to face continued pressure on their sovereign ratings in the short term, a senior executive at Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday, signaling limited upside for ratings within the next year or two.

According to Mauro Leos, a senior vice president in charge of Latin American credit ratings for Moody's, the rating momentum for the region has turned negative, in the face of declining commodity prices, increased political turmoil and meager growth. The current distribution of ratings reflects the economic reality across the region, Leos said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)