a year ago
Moody's says easing capital concerns at Petrobras are good for Brazil
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Moody's says easing capital concerns at Petrobras are good for Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Concerns have subsided this year that Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will need a capital injection, improving the outlook for government finances, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody's senior analyst Samar Maziad also said at an event in Sao Paulo that Colombia's peace process was positive news that should spur growth but does not change the country's credit profile. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
