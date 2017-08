A former senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service has sued the credit rating agency, accusing it of firing her in retaliation for complaining about gender bias and an incorrect rating it refused to fix.

Annelise Osborne said Moody's used her application to join the board of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, a company Moody's did not rate, as a pretext for dismissing her in November 2015.

