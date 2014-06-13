FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's rates Los Angeles' 2014 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes MIG 1
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's rates Los Angeles' 2014 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes MIG 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service assigned a MIG 1 rating to the City of Los Angeles’ 2014 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRAN) in the amount of $1.38 billion.

Moody's says the rating on the notes shows the reasonable budget assumptions underlying the city's cash flow projections, its projected year-end cash position and the minimum, one-month cushion between the city's pledged final set-aside and the note maturity. (link.reuters.com/tac22w)

MIG 1 is the top Moody’s rating for notes.

The rating’s agency also rated the city’s unlimited tax general obligation bonds Aa2 with a stable outlook. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.