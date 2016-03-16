FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Mozambique issuer rating to B3, maintains the review for downgrade
March 16, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Mozambique issuer rating to B3, maintains the review for downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add source link)

March 15 (Reuters) - * Moody’s downgrades Mozambique issuer rating to B3, maintains the review for downgrade * Moody’s - lowered Mozambique’s foreign-currency deposit ceiling to Caa1 from B3, and local-currency bond and deposit ceilings to B1 from Ba3 * Moody’s - Mozambique’s foreign-currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at B1 * Moody‘s-rating downgrade reflects Mozambique’s deteriorating balance of payments position and reduced capacity for government to service outstanding debt * Moody’s on Mozambique-believes foreign exchanges reserves will continue to all in 2016 * Moody‘s-downgrade the issuer rating of the government of Mozambique primarily

reflects pressures on Mozambique's balance of payments * Moody's on Mozambique-views EMATUM's obligations as a liability of the Mozambican government * Moody's-downgrade issuer rating of government of Mozambique primarily reflects further decrease expected in bank of Mozambique's foreign exchange reserves * Source text - (bit.ly/253aFeN) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

