Pennsylvania credit rating at risk from political deadlock -Moody's
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania credit rating at risk from political deadlock -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The political deadlock that has left Pennsylvania without a fiscal 2016 budget for more than three months threatens the state’s Aa3 credit rating, with Moody’s Investors Service revising its outlook on the state to negative on Friday.

“Amid its extreme political gridlock, the commonwealth will be challenged to find solutions to its fiscal imbalance,” Moody’s said.

The state’s budget was 107 days overdue as of Friday. The Republican-led legislature and new Democratic Governor Tom Wolf are at odds over Wolf’s proposed tax increases and ways to fix the state’s ailing public pension system. Expenditures exceed revenues by about $2 billion, Moody’s said.

The rating action affects $10.9 billion of outstanding general obligation bonds. It does not impact certain special tax bonds. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
